Dubuque County Conservation Board officials will host an illuminated hike of the Heritage Trail on Friday, Dec. 18.
Visitors can participate in self-led hikes along the trail, with timeslots available to start every 15 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees must register for a timeslot to participate, according to a press release. Registration information is available at facebook.com/heritagetraildubuque.
Officials recommend participants bring trekking poles, snowshoes or ice traction devices for shoes.