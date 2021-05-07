U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, spent Thursday afternoon touring the newly renovated Dupaco Voices building in Dubuque’s Millwork District, where she weighed in on impacts of federal spending decisions.
Dupaco Community Credit Union leaders guided Hinson through the building, proudly pointing to both historic and state-of-the-art features included in their nearly complete reconstruction of the credit union’s new operations center.
Afterward, Hinson applauded the success.
“It’s really neat to see that public-private partnership come to fruition,” she said. “This is a building that otherwise might have continued to just be blighted in the community or even come down at some point. It’s neat to see it all come together, with a lot of cooks in the kitchen to make it happen.”
Dupaco Chief Marketing Officer Dave Klavitter told Hinson that the building is helping his organization compete in a market facing extreme labor shortages, only worsened by the pandemic.
“We are competing against other communities for attracting and retaining talent,” he said. “That is why we doubled down on this.”
The Dupaco project has secured millions of dollars in state and historic tax credits, enough to drop the $38 million price tag down to less than $25 million for the credit union.
Hinson voiced some concern for the fate of federal historic tax credits if President Joe Biden’s $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan is pursued.
“We’re standing in a building where there were historic tax credits used,” she said. “Is that something that’s going to have to give because they want to spend in other areas? We don’t have an unlimited spending spigot.”
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman and state Rep. Ross Wilburn rejected that idea.
“Ashley Hinson would rather play political games and engage in wild speculation than have a serious conversation about Iowa’s recovery,” he said in an emailed response Thursday. “... The American Jobs Plan will make critical investments in infrastructure, including universal broadband, that will benefit everyone in the 1st District.”
Hinson also weighed in on the current in-fighting in her Republican House conference, which could oust U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her No. 3 party position in the chamber over statements critical of former President Donald Trump. On Thursday morning, Hinson released a statement in favor of replacing Cheney in that post with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a top Trump ally.
“We need to be focused on our message going forward,” Hinson said in Dubuque. “Right now, that message is not about what the Democrats in control of Congress are doing, which is leading us down the path of more spending and less priority on rural Iowa. That’s why I’m supporting Elise moving forward — I think it’s the best way to unify our conference and focus on taking back the House in 2022.”