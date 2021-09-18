German fare and steins brimming with sudsy brews, coupled with plenty of polka and impossibly cute wiener dogs can only mean one thing -- 'tis the season to break out the lederhosen and suit up for annual Oktoberfest celebrations.
Dubuque's take on the time-honored tradition made its return Saturday after having to forego last year's festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 12th annual gathering featured all of the above, as well as an assortment of games and activities for children, who indulged in bubble wands, sidewalk chalk creations, face-painting, hair-braiding and temporary tattoos.
Dubuque Oktoberfest relocated this year from its former festival grounds at A.Y. McDonald Park to Q Casino and Hotel's vast Back Waters Stage area.
"It's the hottest venue in town, which we thought would be a huge draw to more people in the tri-state area," said Nicole Gantz, president of the foundation board for Camp Albrecht Acres, which the event supports. "Having it here is allowing us to give more to the camp because we already have all of the infrastructure in place with the stage."
Organizers waived the $5 entry fee this year, instead encouraging donations for the 40-acre camp in Sherrill dedicated to serving children and adults with disabilities and their families.
"Oktoberfests aren't typically associated with being all-ages events, but ours is," said Camp Albrecht Acres Board President Joe Kane. "We wanted to encourage families from the community to come out and eat, drink, make a donation and have a good time. There's something different going on just about every hour they choose to come down."
In a nod to Munich, Germany's, ceremonial marching of the keg led by its mayor, Dubuque Oktoberfest kicked off with its rendition just after noon, led by City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tempore Danny Sprank. Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol was unavailable.
Other events on the day's schedule included the popular wiener dog parade and races, a stein-holding contest and polka-dancing lessons.
The event marked a significant rebound for Camp Albrecht Acres, which operates on donations and the work of volunteers. The camp, and many of its fundraising events, has remained dormant for the past two summers due to COVID-19, but officials say they are eyeing a reopening in 2022.
"We're usually always running fundraisers," Kane said. "Other than our garage sales, which have resumed to some level, for the past 17 months or so, we haven't been able to do that. It all took quite a hit. We really rely on the big-time fundraising events like this to make an impact."
Attendees such as Sara Albertson, of Dubuque, agreed. She has been attending the event since its inception, and Saturday was no exception. She and her fiancé and three daughters -- ages 7, 11 and 13 -- spent the day indulging in friendly games of hammerschlagen, life-size beer pong and their favorite, the wiener dog races.
"We have a lot of German heritage in our family, so we've always loved coming down every year, pretending to know how to polka, and we really missed it last year," she said. "It's a lot of fun, but the cause it supports is so important. Camp Albrecht Acres does a lot for the people who need it in our community."