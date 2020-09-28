UPDATE
An explosion shook downtown Dubuque at 5:45 p.m. today when a gas leak resulted in a blast that completely collapsed a building in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard near Montrose Terrace.
Firefighters were on the scene of the gas leak at the time of the explosion, and the occupants had been evacuated. According to scanner traffic, multiple ambulances were dispatched to the area. Firefighters were checking other buildings for structural damage.
Loras and the surrounding streets are blocked off.
This story will be updated.
----------
A large gas leak occurred after a contractor struck a gas main while drilling in a Dubuque neighborhood.
Dubuque firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. Monday after reports of a gas leak from a large main.
“It looks like a contractor doing some horizontal boring struck a gas main," said Fire Chief Rick Steines. "The gas company is on scene. We really are just siphoning it right now."
Steines said one home is currently evacuated and the gas company will determine if others need to leave as well for at least an hour. City streets from Bluff Street to Prairie Street are currently closed.
The leak is isolated and the pipe will later be replaced by the gas company on scene, Steines said.
“We are just waiting for them to get the leak shutoff," he said.