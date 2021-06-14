Seven nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $17,000 in grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Women’s Giving Circle.
The group provides funding to organizations that address issues such as health, self-sufficiency and education to improve the lives of women and children, according to a press release.
The grants will be presented during a public celebration event held at 5:30 p.m. June 24, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Tickets are $35 and are available at dbqfoundation.org/events. RSVP by Sunday, June 20.
The organizations receiving grants include:
- Visiting Nurse Association, $1,425, for a maternal health program.
- YWCA Clinton, $5,000, to support people in overcoming barriers to self-sufficiency.
- Red Basket Project, $3,030, for addressing period poverty one month at a time.
- Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, $3,000, to support human trafficking survivor services.
- St. Mark Youth Enrichment, $1,200, for the Apples for Students school supplies initiative.
- Almost Home Dubuque, $1,647, for shoes for restaurant crews.
- Dubuque Dream Center, $1,500, for girls’ programming support.