A man police said used a knife to pick a lock and then sexually assaulted a girl recently pleaded guilty.
Anthony L. Carroll, 28, of 4307 Canary Drive, entered the plea in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state Carroll went to police on Aug. 22, 2018, to report that a girl, who then was younger than 15, had threatened to report that he raped her. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
The girl said Carroll used a knife to pick the lock on her bedroom door, then sexually assaulted her and had done so multiple times, documents state.
Carroll denied sexually abusing the girl, but court documents state that his DNA was found at the scene in connection with the sexual assault.
He also was arrested and charged in March with dissemination and exhibition of obscene material for allegedly sending an explicit picture via a social media platform to a girl who was younger than 15.
That charge, along with a second count of third-degree sexual abuse, will be dismissed per a plea agreement, documents state.
Prosecutors will recommend Carroll be sentenced to 10 years in prison, be put on lifetime supervision after jail and be required to register as a sex offender for life, documents state.
Carroll’s attorney will argue for a deferred judgment with five years of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.