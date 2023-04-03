A singer with both pop and country hits will perform in Dubuque as part of a summer concert series.
Elle King will perform at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage on Aug. 11, along with opening act Megan Moroney. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7. General admission tickets will be $49.99, while tailgate tickets will be $69.99. Tickets can be purchased at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino.
Recommended for you
King has amassed hits over several genres during her career after released her debut album in 2015. That album included the hit "Ex's & Oh's," which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was also nominated for two Grammys.
She has since gone on to have several country hits. Dierks Bentley's song "Different for Girls," on which King is featured, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2016 and received a Grammy nomination. "Worth a Shot," King's song featuring Bentley, has been on the same chart for the past 31 weeks.
King's song with Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart last year. The song was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys.
Country artist Moroney will release her first album, "Lucky," in May. Her single "Tennessee Orange" reached the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
King's concert is the fifth show to be announced as part of Q Casino's summer concert series.
Chart-topping rapper Flo Rida will perform at the Back Waters stage on May 27.
Popular Iowa cover band Pork Tornadoes will headline a show on June 3.
Hit rock band 3 Doors Down will perform at Q Casino on June 23 as part of their anniversary tour.
Grammy-winning country artist Darius Rucker will headline a show on July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.