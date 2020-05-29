EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Eastbound traffic on the Julien Dubuque Bridge will be closed on weekday mornings and afternoons for much of the summer, a development that could significantly impact business across the river.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig said he received word on Tuesday from the Iowa Department of Transportation that the bridge’s eastbound lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closures will begin Monday, June 1, and the project is projected to last until Aug. 15.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 20 will be detoured into Wisconsin during the closure, Herrig said.
“It’s unfortunate due to the timing. Our businesses don’t need any more disruptions,” he said. “Still, you have to fix highways.”
The traffic closure is being implemented while the chain-link fence lining the bridge’s pedestrian walkway is replaced, Herrig said.
However, Herrig said he received an email from contractors Thursday morning detailing a plan to have one crew of workers washing the bridge at night and another completing fence repairs during the day, hopefully speeding up the project. A different estimated project end date was not given with this plan in place, he said.
No matter what day traffic fully reopens across the bridge, several East Dubuque establishments expressed disappointment that business coming in from Iowa may be limited over the summer months.
Jeff Jansen, owner of Van’s Liquor Store, said he’s extremely frustrated to have bridge traffic closed for the second consecutive summer. Eastbound traffic on the Julien Dubuque Bridge was also closed for a stretch of last summer for a lighting replacement project.
“To say I’m upset about it would be an understatement,” Jansen said.
Jansen said he expects the closure to be “detrimental” to business.
Eastbound traffic on the bridge will be closed during the store’s first seven hours of operation. He is unsure whether sales in the late afternoon and evening — after the lane has reopened — will be enough to make up from the lost business earlier in the day.
He added that he cannot see the logic in shutting down a portion of U.S. 20 traffic during the summer months as more people travel to boat and camp.
Tim Althaus, owner of Family Beer & Liquor, echoed Jansen’s frustrations, emphasizing that this will mark the second consecutive summer in which traffic closures have disrupted business.
However, he noted that Family Beer & Liquor does a lot of business on the weekends, which will not be impacted by traffic closure times.
He expects to see more business concentrated later in the day. While about half of the store’s business typically occurs after 3 p.m. on weekdays anyway, he said 60% to 70% of business will likely now happen during that time.
“There’s really nothing we can do about it,” Althaus said about the bridge closure. “We just have to grin and bear it.”