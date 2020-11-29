Dubuque facility reports 20 deaths linked to COVID-19
At least 20 deaths at one Dubuque nursing home have been linked to COVID-19, a stark example of the deadly toll of the coronavirus that is being found in climbing numbers of long-term-care centers statewide.
Luther Manor Communities has had at least 20 of the more than 1,000 deaths of long-term-care center residents statewide linked to COVID-19.
At the start of the pandemic, Luther Manor Communities closed to visitors, staff donned face masks and gowns, and residents started taking meals in their rooms.
In June, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals surveyed the facility, concluding that it was in compliance with all federally recommended COVID-19 infection control practices. The first cases of COVID-19 at the facility were reported during the week of Oct. 15. Shortly thereafter, a resident with COVID-19 died, according to county death records. In total, 82 residents and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Forty-four have recovered, and the facility has not had a new infection in more than two weeks, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“It happened so quickly,” said Janet Warren, executive director of Luther Manor Communities. “Every day, we’re trying to understand what we can do better.”
Major League game slated for August at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The big league game is back on after Major League Baseball officials on Monday announced plans to hold the highly anticipated matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees next year at the Field of Dreams movie site.
MLB announced tentative plans to hold a game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, depending on the status of the nation’s public health next summer. The event was originally planned for this past August, but because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, MLB called it off.
The big question now is: When will tickets be on sale?
“We still have people calling and asking when tickets will be available, and when they can purchase them,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp.
But as of now, ticket sales, if any, will be determined by how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, said Michael Teevan, MLB’s vice president of communications, in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Supervisors OK Board of Health spending authority
A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved the director of the county health department authority to spend up to $10,000 of allocated funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
Supervisors Dave Baker and Ann McDonough voted in favor of the measure, which had been recommended by staff. Supervisor Jay Wickham voted against.
This differed from the two supervisors’ position at the beginning of the pandemic, which — until now — required that any expenditure from the pot of $850,000 supervisors had allocated for general pandemic relief return to them before spending. But Ed Raber, interim executive director for the Board of Supervisors, explained that giving county health director Patrice Lambert access to some would allow her to be more nimble in emergencies.
This followed the Dubuque County Board of Health authorizing Lambert to spend up to $50,000 without their further approval. But that spending was to come from two state and federal grants, rather than county dollars.
East Dubuque OKs new liquor license class
East Dubuque City Council members have created a new type of liquor license in an effort to aid local struggling businesses.
On Monday, City Council members voted unanimously to approve the passage of a Class H liquor license, which restricts businesses from selling alcoholic beverages after 11 p.m.
Liquor license holders in East Dubuque currently hold class C or B liquor licenses. Class C licenses allow for businesses to remain open until 2 a.m., while Class B licenses allow businesses to stay open until 3:30 a.m.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the new liquor license was created because many businesses, regardless of what liquor license they possess, are currently forced to close at 11 p.m. due to state restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While requiring businesses to close at least three hours earlier, the new Class H liquor license is significantly cheaper, costing $800 annually. A Class C liquor license in East Dubuque currently costs $1,600, while a Class B license costs $3,800.
Local gym to close at end of year
A locally owned gym will close its doors at the end of 2020. Signature Health & Fitness will close Dec. 31, according to co-owner Jill Lane.
She said the business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the gym to shut down completely for two months and later abide by occupancy limitations. Even in recent months, Lane said, many patrons just didn’t feel comfortable going to a gym to work out. She noted that the onslaught of COVID-19 coincided with the impending expiration of the gym’s lease at 2055 Holliday Drive. Given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Lane said it did not seem financially feasible to lease a new location and make the necessary investment to get that space up and running.
Jill Lane and her husband, Pat, opened Signature Fitness in January 2012. She called the business a “true labor of love” and emphasized that it has been a family business. The Lanes’ daughter, Amanda, and son, Nick, both have played important roles in the business.
Bagley woman wins military honor
When Joanie Dickerson considers the work that women of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are conducting across Wisconsin, she says her efforts to help others are hardly unique.
Rather, volunteerism is part of what it means to be human.
Nonetheless, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs recently named the Bagley native the 2020 Woman Veteran of the Year, an honor that recognizes women veterans with records of “exemplary service.”
“I’m just an ordinary person,” Dickerson said. “I was just overwhelmed that I was picked.”
Dickerson, 62, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1980. During her 20 years of service, she was stationed in five cities and sailed on three ships, attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. During her service, she oversaw payroll, fiscal accounting and paying sailors for travel expenses. Dickerson spent the final four years teaching in the military.