MCGREGOR, Iowa — Authorities said a man now faces five charges related to leading law enforcement on a chase in Clayton County.
Fala-Simon B. Armenta, 37, of Postville, is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with eluding, driving with a revoked license, two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy tried to pull over Armenta at about 2:15 p.m. June 1 in rural McGregor for having an expired registration, but Armenta would not stop. He led authorities on a chase on a series of local roads before entering the Sny-Magill boat access area and then fleeing on foot. He was quickly arrested.
He also was cited with having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, unsafe passing and the registration violation.