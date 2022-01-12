Sorry, an error occurred.
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Fall 2021
Iowa
Bellevue — Benjamin Parker
Bernard — Gavin Foust-Wollenberg
Dubuque — Shaelyn Hostager, Caroline Hutchinson, Elizabth Johll, Natalie Kaider, Greyson Kincaid, Emily Richter and Kylie Springer
Dyersville — Owen Grover and Eric Recker
Earlville — Molly Mullis
Edgewood — Lily Aulwes and Riley Preuss
Farley — Kathryn Doyle
Garnavillo — Grace Meier
Guttenberg — Madison Freeland and Abby Gaul
La Motte — Riley Konrardy
Manchester — Andrea Salow
Maquoketa — Natalie Ehlinger
Monona — Emma Ammons
Peosta — Benjamin Bryant, Hannah Fangmann and Owen Hatcher
Preston — Liviah Johnson and Wyatt Schmidt
Illinois
Elizabeth — Case Harmston
Wisconsin
Fennimore — Ian Barry