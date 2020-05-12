DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently approved a bid that was more than 23% below the engineer’s estimate for a large-scale road and roundabout project
The Dubuque County X49 roundabout project had an estimated $2.5 million price tag.
Council members approved a $1.92 million bid from Steger Construction Inc., of Dyersville.
Julie Neebel, a project engineer with IIW, said the largest discrepancies between the engineer’s estimate and Steger’s low bid mostly came by way of concrete and stone prices, adding that low fuel costs also likely played a factor.
The scope of the project includes grading and replacing Dubuque County X49 and constructing a roundabout at its intersection with First Avenue West.
While the contract states the project will span two construction seasons, Neebel said that, due to the unprecedented circumstances being presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa Department of Transportation will allow Steger to renegotiate the scheduling depending on the status of several large events slated to occur in Dyersville this summer.
For instance, the construction effort initially was planned around the inaugural Iowa’s Ride bicycle ride, but that event recently was canceled.
The game set for Thursday, Aug. 13, between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees also would cause a contractually obligated pause in construction, but if that event is canceled, the project could be finished much sooner than expected.