ELIZABETH, Ill. — A woman was airlifted for treatment after crashing into a culvert Friday afternoon in Jo Daviess County.
Amy A. McDermott, 57, of Elizabeth, was taken by helicopter to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. on Wachter Road just east of Clark Lane in rural Elizabeth. A press release states that McDermott was driving when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert.
The crash remains under investigation.