Manchester City Council members recently approved a site plan for a large addition in the city.
Good Neighbor Society submitted a plan for a proposed 14,200-square-foot addition to its facility at 105 McCarren Drive. The addition will house the Good Neighbor Home Rehab to Home/Wellness Center.
Council members previously set an Oct. 14 public hearing to discuss helping Good Neighbor Society secure up to $6 million in financing. The funding would go to construct the addition and to consolidate some of its debt.
To facilitate financing, council members are considering acting as a conduit so Good Neighbor Society can get access to the city’s tax-exempt borrowing capacity.