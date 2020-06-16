Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
U.S. Cellular small cell installation
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to amend a master licensing agreement between the city and U.S. Cellular to allow the wireless carrier to add 25 small cell wireless devices across the city.
Background: The small cell devices serve as "spokes" collecting and pushing local data back to the "hub" of a larger, traditional cell tower to augment and boost existing wireless network coverage.
The small cells will utilize existing wavelengths designed to augment existing wireless systems and technologies and will not use 5G millimeter wave, according to city staff.
Plans to install the 5G technology in Dubuque in 2018 were delayed at the behest of council members, who had been contacted by residents concerned about potential health impacts. No health risks, though, have been linked to the technology.
What's next: U.S. Cellular is responsible for all costs and will pay a $150 annual licensing fee per site, generating $3,750 in additional revenue to the city.
Kaufmann Avenue storm sewer improvements
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award an about $1.8 million contract to Portzen Construction to replace storm sewers along Kaufmann Avenue.
Background: The city in April received about $1.8 million in additional funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for infrastructure improvements. As a result, the city can move forward with the project to lessen flooding on the city's North End. The project involves installing larger storm sewer and additional storm drains along Kaufmann Avenue from Francis Street west to the intersection of North Main Street. Improvements will continue up Kaufmann Avenue to Kane Street in future phases.
The contract also includes installing larger sewer intakes on 17th Street near Heeb Street and connecting old storm sewer to new storm sewer.
What's next: The work on Kaufmann is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30. Work on 17th Street at Heeb Street is to be completed by Aug. 1, 2021.
The contractor cannot close both Kaufmann and 17th Street at the same time, according to city staff.
Creative Adventure Lab rezoning
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a request from Jordan Degree, executive director of Creative Adventure Lab, to rezone the property at 210 Jones St. from general commercial zoning to downtown commercial zoning district.
Background: The property was previously zoned as part of the downtown commercial zoning district, but it was changed about four years ago to general commercial zoning to allow a significant portion of the building to be used for indoor storage, according to staff. However, the uses of the building have since changed that better fit with the prior zoning, according to DeGree.
What's next: The new zoning takes effect upon publication of the ordinance.