A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to throwing bricks through windows of multiple Dubuque establishments.
Myko D. Dobson-Pickett, 23, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, as well as unrelated charges of interference with official acts and disorderly conduct. He initially was charged with first-degree criminal mischief but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
Plea documents state that attorneys will ask for two- to five- years of probation in relation to the criminal mischief charge, though Dobson-Pickett also will seek a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Dobson-Pickett’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 25.
Court documents state that law enforcement responded Sept. 5, 2022, to Steeple Square and found two broken stained-glass windows and a broken brick below them with a note saying, “Happy Labor Day.” A neighbor said he saw someone throwing bricks through the window.
Traffic camera footage from that day shows a man in a mask riding a green bike with a wire basket to Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, where he threw a brick through a window. Footage also shows him throwing bricks through the Steeple Square windows and the KFC restaurant at 1957 Central Ave.
The damage to the law enforcement window was estimated at $2,500, documents state. Damage at Steeple Square was estimated at $7,500, and damage at KFC was estimated at $15,000.