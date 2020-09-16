Starting on Monday, Sept. 21, every student in Dubuque Community Schools can receive breakfasts and lunches at no charge.
Officials notified families on Wednesday that the district had been approved to offer free meals to students -- and to children in the wider community -- after federal officials extended a waiver that gives meal programs flexibility to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're pretty excited about it," said Joann Franck, food and nutrition manager for the district. "The waivers will ensure all children will have access to healthy meals."
Beginning next week, students attending classes in the Dubuque district can access free meals at school. Students who are learning remotely through the district's online or hybrid models can pick up meals at the district's grab-and-go sites, which will also be open to all youth ages 18 and under.
District officials applied to offer the free meals after U.S. Department of Agriculture officials announced they would extend COVID-19-related waivers allowing summer meal program operators to offer no-cost meals through the end of 2020 or until funding runs out.
Franck said a family paying full price for both breakfasts and lunches from the district could end up saving $250 per student if the waiver lasts to the end of the year.
She said she hopes that with free meals available to students, more families will participate in the district's meal program.
"I think we will see a bump," Franck said. "In particular, families that usually don’t participate due to the expense of it may decide to have their child participate in the meals."