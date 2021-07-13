LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County supervisors have removed space heaters from a list of prohibited items for employees who work in county government buildings in Lancaster.
County Personnel Director Joyce Roling last month presented a draft of a facilities policy that would have prohibited the use of the small units in the county administration building and the county courthouse. However, supervisors provided feedback from county employees who work in areas near windows and who have used space heaters under desks during the winter.
Space heaters previously had been allowed in the administration building and the courthouse. The draft policy looked to prohibit them in those areas since the use of them was banned in the Community Services Building. With the action taken by the county board, county employees will be able to use them in all three locations.