Western Dubuque Community School District officials took their new-teacher mentoring program up a notch in the 2018-2019 school year.
Officials assigned one of the district’s instructional coaches to work as a mentoring coordinator for the district, providing extra support to new teachers in addition to the guidance from mentors to whom they had been assigned.
Those efforts seem to have paid off. WD officials reported to the state that 100% of new teachers reported receiving the right amount of support from the mentoring coordinators.
“We feel really good about that,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said. “We want to hire and retain the best teachers, and you don’t retain them if they feel frustrated and disconnected from the school district. So that was a big help for us.”
WD officials were able to add the mentoring coordinator responsibilities with the help of Iowa’s Teacher Leadership and Compensation system, which provides districts with funds to increase collaboration, offer competitive salaries to new teachers and provide leadership opportunities for educators.
The program is now in its fourth year of statewide implementation, though some local districts joined earlier in the roll-out process.
School leaders say the system so far has been achieving its goals.
“Everyone that we have in all of our (Teacher Leadership and Compensation) positions are doing an excellent job,” said Chris Hoover, superintendent of the Maquoketa Community School District. “They’re putting forth the best effort that they know how, and I think we’re seeing the results of that.”
Officials from the Iowa Department of Education recently released their 2018-2019 end-of-year report on the TLC system, touting the program as a “key lever for school performance” statewide. State officials allocated close to $159.5 million for the program in that year.
In particular, they pointed to district reports that 58% of schools met or mostly met student achievement goals in the 2018-2019 school year, up 8 percentage points from the 2016-2017 year.
WD officials are now in their sixth year with the TLC system. For the 2018-2019 school year, district leaders reported to the state that they have largely been meeting their TLC goals, with a long-term new teacher retention rate of 96%. Additionally, 27% of teachers are in leadership positions supported by TLC funding.
“We feel good about where we’re at,” Colpitts said. “But again, it’s a constant, ‘Let’s evaluate and see if we can make it better.’”
Dubuque Community Schools officials also are now in their sixth year implementing the TLC system. They reported that in the 2018-2019 year, 25% of their teachers held leadership positions.
In their report to state officials, district leaders touted successes such as a 97% teacher retention rate for that year and the collaboration of district content leaders to launch a new elementary standards-based report card.
Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education for the Dubuque district, said the district employs full-time mentors who spend their days in different buildings working with new teachers.
“First-year teachers don’t perform like a first-year teacher,” Burns said. “They’re further along.”
In Maquoketa, district leaders have used TLC funds to increase starting salaries, hire instructional coaches and to provide stipends to teachers who lead collaborative teams and who collect classroom data for staffers to examine, among other efforts.
“I think you’re seeing a lot wider variety of strategies and techniques being used in the classroom,” Hoover said. “Because rather than a teacher working in isolation, they’re having help, and they collaborate with multiple teachers in their building.”
In the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District, district leaders have used TLC funds to add lead teacher positions in the district. Those teachers help plan professional development for staff in addition to their instructional duties.
The district also has mentor teachers, as well as a full-time instructional coach who observes teachers at work and coaches them in ways they can improve.
“Overall, I think (teachers) value the experience and the reflection that they get after they go through the coaching cycle,” Ed-Co Superintendent Rob Busch said. “I think they value that learning experience.”