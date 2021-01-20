Dubuque City Council members took the following notable action during their regular meeting on Tuesday night:
Southwest Arterial project
Action: Council members voted 7-0 to approve a professional service agreement with HDR to assist with design services for the development and implementation of an intelligent transport system on the Southwest Arterial.
Background: Officials intend to install cameras, sensors and message boards along the arterial to monitor traffic patterns. Connected through fiber-optic conduit, the new system will allow for real-time analysis of traffic on the roadway, along with quicker response times for traffic incidents. The project is being developed in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation, and that agency will pick up $1.5 million of the $1.6 million cost. The city is hiring HDR to assist with designing the system.
What’s next: Assistant City EngineerBob Schiesl said the installation of the fiber conduit backbone is anticipated to begin in the spring.
New subdivision
Action: Council members voted 7-0 to approve modifications to original plans and the final plat created in 2006 for the planned North Grandview Estates No. 2 subdivision, located at the intersection of West 32nd Street and North Grandview Avenue. Council members also set a public hearing for a proposed tax-increment-financing agreement tied to the project.
Background: In 2006, the city approved a final plat for North Grandview Estates No. 2, a planned subdivision. However, it was never developed. In 2018, Ehrlich Properties LLC acquired the property. The measure approved Tuesday modifies the approved plans and final plat to account for any alterations between the two projects and brings it in compliance with current code provisions.
What’s next: On Feb. 1, the council will hold a public hearing for a proposed TIF agreement on the project, which would redirect $420,000 in funds earned from increased property tax value to pay for infrastructure improvements to the subdivision. As part of the agreement, $260,000 of the funds from increased property taxes would be put toward affordable-housing initiatives.
Loan agreement change
Action: Council members voted 7-0 to amend a loan and disbursement agreement between the city and Iowa Finance Authority to reduce the loan interest rate.
Background: In 2010, the city entered into a loan agreement to borrow $7.85 million for the construction of the Lower Bee Branch Restoration Project. The approved amendment will reduce the interest rate for the loan from 3% to 1.75%.
What’s next: The reduced interest rate will apply to the remaining principal balance of $6.2 million and is expected to generate interest savings of $907,550 during the payback period.