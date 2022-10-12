City officials seek the public’s input on ways to improve parking and mobility in downtown Dubuque.

The information will help develop Move DBQ, a smart parking and mobility plan, according to a press release. It states that Move DBQ “will shape transportation systems in Dubuque for the next 10 to 15 years.”

