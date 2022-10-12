City officials seek the public’s input on ways to improve parking and mobility in downtown Dubuque.
The information will help develop Move DBQ, a smart parking and mobility plan, according to a press release. It states that Move DBQ “will shape transportation systems in Dubuque for the next 10 to 15 years.”
The plan’s development includes a detailed assessment of Dubuque’s on- and off-street parking options, including how parking ramps are managed, how meter systems work, parking utilization and financial considerations, according to the release.
The Move DBQ planning team will be at the Millwork Night Market on Thursday, Oct. 13, and cyclists will be encouraged to share information about their personal experiences during a 22-mile community bike ride beginning at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the intersection of 12th and Elm streets. The ride is comprised of three segments of 6 to 7 miles in length. The second segment begins at approximately 1:15 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Chaplain Schmitt Island, and the third segment will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway 24th Street Overlook.
To learn more and register for the community bike ride, participate in the survey and provide additional input, visit cityofdubuque.org/movedbq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.