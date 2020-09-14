The first historic home that Carl and Marilyn Johnson restored was their own, and it was largely out of necessity.
The Chicago couple moved to Galena in 1970 with the intention of starting anew. Carl, who had been a successful art gallery director, wanted to start his own career as a painter. The home they found had five bedrooms and was nestled in an ideal location. On top of that, it was cheap. Soon after moving in, the two discovered why.
“It had a lot of problems that needed to be fixed,” Carl said. “I spent my first five years in Galena preserving this old house that we bought.”
The decision to purchase that house sparked a lifelong passion for historic preservation. For the next 50 years, the Johnsons embarked on a widespread campaign to restore many of the city’s historic structures.
The two were behind some of Galena’s more notable preservation projects, including the restoration of Turner Hall and the revival of the Old Stockade on Cobblestone Street.
Landmarks Illinois has announced the Johnsons will be awarded the 2020 Joe Antunovich Award for Leadership and the year’s lifetime achievement award.
“It was great, good fun,” Marilyn said. “This town has so much history, and we just wanted to make sure that it lasted.”
Throughout their years in Galena, the Johnsons purchased 10 historic properties in Galena and restored nine of them. In 1981, the couple helped to co-found the Galena Foundation, which works to raise money for local historic preservation projects. In its early years, the foundation led efforts to restore the old city cemetery and advocate for the construction of the Galena River pedestrian bridge.
Galena Mayor Terry Renner said the Johnsons were always involved in town business, persistently trying to revive the historic identity of the community.
“They have sat on numerous committees throughout the years, and they got a lot done,” Renner said. “They were instrumental to so many projects in Galena. It’s incredible what they have accomplished.”
For the Johnsons, their passion for historic preservation stems from a mutual love of history and pride for their community. Carl said he saw the preservation of the town as an integral part of helping to boost the city’s economy. With each restored historic structure, Galena’s identity as a historic tourist destination was further bolstered.
“When we moved to Galena in 1970, it wasn’t known for its history the way it is now,” Carl said. “We’re glad now that has changed. Galena’s history is part of what makes it a prime tourist town.”
John Dennerlein, member of the Galena Historic Preservation Commission, said the Johnsons’ impact on the community has been tremendous.
“They have helped transform Galena from an unknown town on the decline into a garden spot in Illinois,” Dennerlein said. “The Johnsons have been a prime asset to the city of Galena.”
Now in their late 80s, the Johnsons are still working on further preserving Galena’s history. They joke about achieving one last great victory for the city before their time is up.
“We’re not dead yet,” Marilyn said. “It’s like a disease. We just keep coming back to seeing what history we can preserve.”