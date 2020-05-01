RYAN, Iowa -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Delaware County.
Diana Sills, 69, of Coggon, was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for treatment, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday on Iowa 13 south of 310th Street, south of Ryan. The crash report states that Dwayne Krumviede, 53, of Hopkinton, was driving a semi-tractor trailer south on Iowa 13 when it crossed the center line and hit the car being driven by Sills.