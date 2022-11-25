Most of the creatures living in an exhibit at a Dubuque museum know to leave a lurking figure alone.
Turtles are an exception when it comes to the northern pike living in the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Backwater Marsh.
“Some turtles will nip at his fins because they are colorful and move a little bit,” said Maddi Hoppman, an aquarist at the museum.
Hoppman said most of the other denizens of the exhibit keep their distance from the pike, whose species is a top fish predator in the wild.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at one of North America’s top predatory freshwater fish.
“You can find them in any type of (fresh) water — cold, deep lakes, warm shallow ponds, muddy rivers,” Hoppman said. “They are so adaptable to their surroundings and oxygen levels that you can pretty much find them anywhere.”
Hoppman said pike will eat just about anything.
“They are one of the top predators,” Hoppman said. “They have a lot of teeth and a big jaw structure to eat with. In the wild, they will eat other fish, frogs, crayfish, even some small mammals on the water’s edge. They will even eat some smaller birds that are on the water.”
Hoppman said pike are ambush predators, lurking in the water and waiting for potential prey to approach.
“When we feed ours, it likes to act like it is hunting,” Hoppman said. “I will take half a piece of herring and nosedive it in so (the pike) can act like it is hunting after it. (The pike) gets to it real fast and no other fish is going to get it from him.”
Hoppman said people often confuse pike with a similar fish, the muskellunge.
“A lot of people confuse them, but northern pikes’ cheeks are fully scaled, where with muskies only half of the cheeks are scaled, and pikes have different coloration on their bodies,” she said.
The pike and muskellunge are both prize catches for fishing, but have differing catch limit regulations, so the Iowa Department of Natural Resources provides tips for telling the fish apart. Both pikes and muskies have pores on the underside of their lower jaws that allow them to detect vibrations in the water. Pikes have five or fewer pores, while muskies have six or more.
Hoppman said pikes are usually solitary fish in the wild.
“They don’t school with other fish unless they’re in a breeding season,” she said. “To breed, they will go into heavily vegetated shallow water where they spawn,” she said.
The 2-foot-long pike at the museum usually spends his days stationary in the water.
“He gets active at feeding time,” Hoppman said. “Otherwise, he mimics that lurking behavior that he does in the wild”
