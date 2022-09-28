STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — They say that even positive life events can be stressful — getting married or buying a home, for instance.
Twenty-one years ago, Luke and Kattie Schulte did both in the same week.
“Yeah, we bought a farm right before we got married,” Luke said.
Luke’s parents tried to talk the young couple out of purchasing the land in Strawberry Point.
“I think they struggled financially when they were farming,” Luke said. “They were private about it, but I think it was tough for them. They got into building houses and did pretty well, but they worried about us buying a farm. I must have been on the farm too long growing up and it got in my blood, because we were determined.”
Luke, 45, who had grown up near Manchester, and Kattie, 44, whose grandparents had farmed near Edgewood, were excited about the possibilities. They dug right into getting the farm in shape and planting their first crops.
“We did a lot of cleaning,” Luke said. “We rebuilt a lot of fencing and freshened up the buildings. We got rid of everything that we didn’t need, and we started farming.”
They harvested their first crops in 2002 and had big dreams about how they were going to grow.
Their children — Walker, 19; Luka, 18; Ike, 14; and Jorgie, 11 — came along during the years they were attempting to make those dreams come true.
They hit a financial rough patch from 2014 to 2020.
“It was awful,” Kattie said. “But it really humbled us and put things in perspective.”
The Schultes had thought they wanted to build a large production farm, but their struggles during the early years and during that six-year stretch changed everything.
“Now that we’ve done it for so long, we don’t want anything to do with getting bigger,” Luke said. “The headaches and misery and capital that goes with all of that is just too much. So now we’re just trying to take what we have here and just make that more profitable. We’re not really interested in getting bigger to get better.”
The Schultes, who grow corn, beans and alfalfa, own about 340 acres of tillable land and rent about 700 additional acres. For the most part, the land they rent is adjacent to their property.
“We have no interest in running up and down the road trying to rent ground all over the place,” Luke said. “Once you get on that wheel, you’re never going to get off.”
It was about 10 years after they bought the farm that Luke and Kattie had a difficult conversation that changed the course of the way they do business.
Selling the farm was a part of that conversation, but ultimately, neither one wanted to throw in the towel.
“You hear about people who give up right before things turn around,” Kattie said. “We didn’t want to do that. So we talked about what equipment we could get rid of, how we could cut costs, work more efficiently, do what we had to do to make it work. We were picking and choosing our battles.”
Once Luke and Kattie reined in their dreams and came up with a more doable plan, they started to realize the costs of doing business and looked at ways to downsize.
“A big part of what we’ve changed is owning a lot of equipment,” Luke said. “We’ve started hiring out a lot of (our field work). We tried owning equipment for awhile, and it just didn’t work. So we have one neighbor who does custom combining for us and another who does our chopping. It’s just more efficient.”
Kattie taught school full-time until Jorgie was born, then continued to keep her hand in the classroom as a substitute teacher. She went back to the classroom full-time in 2017. She teaches fifth and sixth grade in the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District.
“We thought we could do everything, and we really wanted to,” she said. “When I stopped teaching full-time, I drove the combine and helped with everything that needed to be done. And we thought the extra money that came in (from subbing), or the ‘side hustle,’ as the kids call it, would go toward keeping it all going. We learned that that really wasn’t working for us.”
So the Schultes have kept it small, which has worked for them. While most of what they do is crop farming, they also raise some livestock.
“We finish about 400 to 500 cattle a year,” Luke said. “We buy them in groups from different sale barns, finish them and then take them to market.”
Ike is the one most likely to continue the family farming tradition.
“I could see myself getting a small farm somewhere,” he said.
Walker, a recent graduate of Northeast Iowa Community College’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning program, works for an HVAC company in Manchester but he said he wouldn’t mind farming for a living, too.
Luka just started her freshman year at University of Iowa as a pre-med major. Jorgie has her eyes on a future in veterinary medicine.
Luke said it feels more like he and Kattie are managing the farm now, as opposed to working it 24/7, and that has been a good plan for them.
“We’ve tried to keep it simpler and do our own thing,” he said. “We don’t always know what works, but we know what doesn’t work.”
While the Schultes previously considered selling the farm, they ultimately decided against it. They have gotten more conservative, taken good care of what they chose to keep and have turned around what they once felt, at least for a while, was an almost hopeless situation.
“It was literally almost down to a game of rock, paper, scissors,” Luke said. “But we put our heart and soul into this. We’ve given too much to it and struggled too long to give it up. Without sounding too dramatic, I don’t know that we could’ve walked away from that.”
