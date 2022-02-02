A table full of first-graders waited on the edges of their seats for technology coach Donna Schmitt to quiz their math skills during lunchtime Tuesday at Carver Elementary School in Dubuque.
Rapid fire, Schmitt asked them to add 1/4 and 1/4. Before she even finished asking the question, the students excitedly called out, “1/2.” This prompted another math problem — 1/2 + 1/2 — followed by an even louder answer, “1.”
The game went on from 1+1 to 128+128, where the first bits of hesitation crept in, all the way to 4,096+4,096, at which point the children were finally stumped.
As their lunchtime ended and the children slipped away, they called back to Schmitt a scattered chorus of “Congratulations.”
This week, their lunchtime quizmaster was named one of six recipients of the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award.
“Donna has a lot of influence, a lot of expertise and a lot of passion for the work that she does with kids and adults,” Principal Andy Peterson said.
The lunchtime quiz is just a casual game. But it also is an example of Schmitt’s efforts to make math, science and technology topics fun and accessible for all students.
More formally, Schmitt spends her days visiting classrooms for technology lessons and leading students in problem-solving activities in the school’s STEAM Lab. She serves as a tech support mentor for teachers — providing professional development on best practices — and exposes children to coding and robotics, Peterson said.
“She provides that exposure in a really meaningful way,” Peterson said. “So many of them choose to do other things with that and really enjoy doing it.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Schmitt visited Tracy Potts’ third-grade classroom. The students pulled out laptops, and Schmitt taught them about accessing files and making PowerPoint presentations.
The students enjoy the lessons, Potts said. In the coming weeks, they will use their new PowerPoint skills for other projects.
The lesson might have just focused on PowerPoint basics and computer tricks like using “ctrl” and “z” to undo a mistake or caps lock to write in all capital letters, but Schmitt managed to work in plenty of other lessons as well.
The presentation that the students were tasked with making was STEAM-focused. Schmitt asked the students to brainstorm jobs in science.
The children had plenty of ideas, from seismology, the study of earthquakes, to paleontology.
Schmitt showed the class how to add a photo to their presentation. The students dutifully searched through stock photos for one that represented science.
“Do you guys maybe want to find a picture with children in it?” Schmitt asked.
The photos that the students added to their slides served as a reminder that science isn’t just for adults in lab coats. Schoolchildren can be scientists, too.
“Are any of you thinking in the future that you might like a career in science?” Schmitt asked.
Kynick Phelan raised her hand.
“I like fossils,” Kynick said.
To young San Francisco 49ers fan Carter Patrum, Schmitt explained that statistics can come into play with athletics as well.
As they added their photos, Schmitt took the time to explain the importance of a photo credit and noting the source of the images that they used.
“If I can infuse STEM into that or other things like digital citizenship, I’ll try to infuse that into lessons,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt has taught at Carter Elementary for 15 years. Before that, she taught math and computer science at Dubuque Senior High School.
“I came to elementary, but the love for coding stayed with me,” Schmitt said.
Years ago, Schmitt started a First Lego League program focused on the application of STEAM topics and engineering design principles. Six years ago, Schmitt started entering robotics competitions with students.
Schmitt aims to help teachers educate kids about communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.
In the STEAM Lab, a big focus is on problem-solving skills. Students are put into situations where they might fail, but they have the support to learn from their mistakes.
“I think oftentimes, kids never hit a roadblock until later in life and it becomes very challenging for them,” Schmitt said.
In a recent project in the STEAM Lab, students were tasked with building a model bridge that could hold some weight and coding a robot to go under the bridge.
“When it goes to the testing phase and it fails, you ask, ‘What are you going to do about it? How are you going to react to it?’” Schmitt said. “... There’s an ‘aha’ moment when they get to try it again and they’re able to learn from what they did.”
Children often really enjoy math and science, Schmitt said.
“I try to keep that excitement alive, like today I was trying to expose them to careers, to say, ‘You know that you can be this,’” Schmitt said.