Dubuque City Council members recently approved $30,000 in grants for a planned eatery by a renowned chef.
Chef Kevin Scharpf was approved for a $10,000 facade grant, a $10,000 planning and design grant and a $10,000 financial consultant grant for 801 Rhomberg Ave., contingent on minimum improvements being completed by April 15, according to city documents.
Scharpf, the owner of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar, previously confirmed plans to open Birds. at that location in the late spring or early summer of 2021. The eatery will specialize in serving fried chicken and will offer a handful of seats for dine-in customers but primarily focus on delivery and carryout.
Scharpf previously said he anticipates hiring eight to 12 workers to staff the restaurant, but city documents put the workforce at 15 to 20.
Scharpf is a native of Galena, Ill., but he has been a fixture in Dubuque’s restaurant scene since 2015, when he opened Brazen in the Millwork District.
He gained national attention in 2018 when he appeared on the Bravo television reality show “Top Chef.”