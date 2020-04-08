A new recycling drop-off location for paper, plastic and metal has been added near the City of Dubuque’s Municipal Service Center, 925 Kerper Court, and a purple container at the site is one of two drop-off stations accepting glass for recycling.
The other glass recycling site is located at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill, 14501 U.S. 20 West, according to a press release from the agency.
It states that a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Environmental Management System program enabled the agency to purchase the containers for glass recycling.
Ripple Glass will use the recycled glass to create new bottles and fiberglass insulation.
Acceptable glass for recycling includes rinsed glass food and beverage containers (all colors and labels can stay on), drinking glasses and mason jars, candle jars (leftover wax OK) and cosmetic bottles and jars.