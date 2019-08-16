City of Dubuque health services officials are seeking information about a dog that bit a woman Thursday night.
The dog, described as a medium- to large-sized chocolate Lab, bit the woman at the North Grandview Avenue dog park at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the city's animal control department. The dog was accompanied by a brown-haired white man who appeared to be in his 20s.
Animal control officers said the woman sustained a minor injury.
The health services department needs to identify the dog to verify its health status and vaccination history. Anyone with information about the dog can call the department at 563-589-4185 during normal business hours or police dispatch at 563-589-4415 on evenings or weekends.