DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Police said two people were injured, including an officer, in a fire in an apartment building in Darlington.
The police officer, whose name was not released, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment, according to Police Chief Jason King. The officer remained hospitalized, in fair condition, as of this morning.
A resident, whose name also was not releaed, was treated by emergency responders at the scene and released.
King reported that emergency responders were dispatched to the fire in the three-unit apartment building in the 300 block of Main Street at about 3:30 a.m. today
"Preliminary findings suggest a tenant left items on the stovetop and fell asleep," a press release states.
A fire started, filling the building with smoke. The officer who suffered smoke inhalation was evacuating residents from the structure.
King reported that the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters when they arrived.