January sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Brandi L. Drexler, 35; assault; Nov. 4, 2018; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Julius G. Irvin, 29; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Sept. 6; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Laina A. Scheffert, 34; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Oct. 11; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Carrie L. Shireman, 42; controlled substance violation; March 28; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Keanu L. Arnold, 25; domestic assault; Oct. 21; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Henry M. Berns, 27; domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; Feb. 20; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement, community service and batterer program.
- Tamikka L. Bradford, 41; second-degree harassment; Nov. 24; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Tyler D. Brauhn, 28; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; April 26, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Christopher M. Brown, 27; assault causing injury; Sept. 8; 180-day jail sentence, with 150 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.