A Dubuque drug dealer pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge related to a fatal overdose and faces at least 20 years in prison.
Julius G. Irvin, 30, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to one count of distribution of controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The release and court documents state that Irvin sold “a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl” on May 19, 2019, to Echo A. Lafferty, 50, of 1111 Bluff St., who overdosed when she used the drugs and was found dead the following day.
Irvin faces 20 years to life in federal prison for the conviction, along with a fine of up to $2 million and up to six years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that Irvin bought the drugs from Travis G. Jones, of Dubuque, who sold opioids that led to three deaths in 2019 — including that of Lafferty.
In July 2020, Jones pleaded guilty in federal court to a count of conspiring to distribute controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death.
He also faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars. He also faces up to a $1 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release after his prison term.