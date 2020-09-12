Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday, Sept. 14, are expected to consider a design development budget for planned renovations at Dubuque Senior High School.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
Also on the board’s agenda is an amendment to an agreement with Straka Johnson Architects for the Senior project, the donation of a gaga ball pit at Audubon Elementary School and final acceptance of a serving kitchen equipment replacement project at Hempstead High School.