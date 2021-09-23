Officials broke ground on an important piece of Dubuque’s riverfront development effort 20 years ago this week.
Construction of the privately owned Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark began in September 2001.
The hotel opened in 2002, and the nearby, city-owned Grand River Center and the Dubuque County Historical Society’s William Woodward Mississippi River Discovery Center of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium followed in 2003.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on officials breaking ground on the hotel project in its Sept. 22, 2001, edition.
LOCAL OFFICIALS TOUT BENEFITS OF RIVERFRONT HOTEL, WATER PARKMore than 250 people celebrated the groundbreaking for Platinum Holdings’ $23 million riverfront hotel and water park on Friday morning.
The developers plan to start working on the site next week. The 194-room hotel and approximately 25,000-square-foot water park — key pieces of the $188 million America’s River project being funded in part by the state’s Vision Iowa program — are scheduled to be constructed by October 2002.
“This is like the new Dubuque; it is just a higher level of professionalism,” said Brad Parks, of Dubuque, a Vision Iowa board member.
An America’s River banner hung as a backdrop across the stage when the band stepped aside for Gov. Tom Vilsack and representatives from city government and the business community.
“We are involved here in perhaps the largest financial contribution and conglomeration ever to happen in Dubuque,” said Mike Coyle, president of the board of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
Platinum’s hotel and water park provided the majority of the private money required for the America’s River project to receive a $40 million Vision Iowa grant. Vision Iowa was approved by the state Legislature to construct projects that relate to recreational, educational, entertainment and cultural activities that enhance the lives of Iowans.
Major components of this project — the hotel and water park, education and conference center and Mississippi River Discovery Center — will drastically change Dubuque in the next three years, according to Mayor Terry Duggan.
“I believe the icons we have come to know Dubuque by in the past will tend to fade away and the new icons will be the hotel, convention center and also the River Discovery Center,” said Duggan.
Vilsack said the America’s River project is the essence of Vision Iowa and of what Iowa is about: hard work, creativity and enterprise. He said there is no place better in the state than Dubuque to exemplify how investing in quality of life will create opportunities.
“This project will not only be a symbol of creativity and enterprise, and hard work, but it will be a symbol of the confidence that we have, not only in America’s River, but most importantly in America’s future,” said Vilsack.