ELIZABETH, Ill. — Officials said 20 people were displaced when a fire struck an apartment complex in Elizabeth early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.
“Everyone is safe, but some people have lost everything,” said Mike Dittmar, Elizabeth’s mayor.
Elizabeth Fire Chief Andy Nolan said his department was dispatched at 3 a.m. Sunday for a fire at the apartment complex at 540 Pleasant St. The building formerly was a nursing home.
“There were flames shooting out of the roof,” Nolan said. “All of the residents had gotten out by the time we arrived.”
Fire departments from Galena, Hanover, Scales Mound and Stockton provided mutual aid at the fire. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
“The sheriff’s department and the fire departments were awesome,” Dittmar said.
Nolan said firefighters cleared the scene at noon Sunday.
“It was a big fire. That was a challenge,” he said.
Nolan said one-third of the complex had been destroyed in the fire.
He did not have a monetary damage estimate and said officials were investigating the cause.
A social media post by the Village of Elizabeth states that displaced residents are taking refuge with friends and family or at the Elizabeth Community Building.
“Right now, we’re at the community building and we’ve got Jo Daviess County Emergency Management here, working on people’s medical needs – like their prescription needs,” Dittmar said Sunday. “We’re also working on finding temporary and long-term housing.”
Dittmar said the community building was stocked with food and drinks for a baseball tournament held this weekend in Elizabeth. The food would be used for fire victims.