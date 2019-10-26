The 12th annual Growing Sustainable Communities Conference drew more than 400 municipal, nonprofit and private sustainability leaders to Dubuque this week.
Joining them Friday was a big name in the international climate action movement.
Katharine Hayhoe discussed the role smaller communities play in battling climate change during Friday’s keynote presentation at the Grand River Center. She said municipalities have thus far been faster in responding to and planning for impacts of climate change than larger governing bodies.
“Cities get this,” she said. “Mayors get it. This is not a left or right issue. This is a human issue. And, we’re all humans.”
Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist, academic, author and science communicator who was named a United Nations Champion of the Earth earlier this year.
After her speech, Hayhoe said the potential for local impact is appropriate in some ways, because cities’ roles are growing in many ways.
“When we’re planning for the future, cities are key because our population is becoming increasingly urbanized,” she said. “We also have the ability to make choices and affect change much more quickly than larger entities like a state or an entire country. We can affect our water, our air, our infrastructure, our governance system, our energy sources.”
Hayhoe spoke about the City of Dubuque’s 50% by 2030 greenhouse gas reduction strategy, a plan to cut city carbon emissions to half of 2003 levels in the next 11 years. She said having a goal is a good first step.
“If you’re going to lose weight, the first thing to do is to step on the scales,” she said. “The second thing to do is decide how much weight you’re going to lose. The third thing is to decide how we’re going to do it. Same thing if we’re going to cut carbon.”
But, when setting a carbon goal, there’s no magic number, she said.
“There’s no special year that if we do it by this year it’s going to be all OK, but if we miss that goal by a year or two, it’s all going to be over,” Hayhoe said. “Every megaton of carbon that we cut counts. The faster we reduce our emissions, the better off we’ll all be.”
She said it’s good that Dubuque is taking the issue seriously, especially given its seat alongside the Mississippi River.
Hayhoe said the first thing to recognize is that “the past is no longer a reliable guide to the future.” Cities are going to have to adapt.
“We have to recognize that our risks are changing,” she said. “Rather than building hard barriers, how do we adapt to and prepare for these waters that are coming? Are there ways we can build, ways we can drain, ways that we can prepare to live with the water differently than we have before?”
Hayhoe said change is tough beyond the municipal level. She said the best indicator of whether someone believes in climate change is not scientific understanding, education or intelligence, but political ideology.
Still, she travels and talks all over the U.S. and world and said conversations with climate deniers are not impossible.
“These conversations can happen without having to polarize them politically,” she said. “We don’t have to talk about climate changing. We can talk about how our variability is increasing, our flood risk is going up, our summers are getting hotter. We have to prepare for those changes so we can talk about making ourselves more resilient, more prepared.”
The conference this year featured dozens of speakers and presenters from all over. One of those was former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver, who moderated a panel called “Energy Efficiency and Getting Projects Done!” on Friday afternoon.
He also met with a group of City of Dubuque officials Thursday afternoon to get a measure of their energy-efficiency work to date.
“They have a lot of good going on with their profile,” he said.
At that meeting and on Culver’s panel was Brad Dockser, CEO of Green Generation. He lauded the city, but said some of the efforts could be brought together.
“I see a lot of cities that have nothing going on or are doing it badly,” he said. “This is definitely not that. They have all the pieces, some of them are just siloed.”
The city is currently engaging in a $100,000 update of its climate change plan. The effort will feature extensive community input and has a tentative completion date of April.