New results from Iowa’s statewide assessment for third- to 11th-graders show that local schools continue to close the gap on COVID-19 pandemic learning loss.

Dubuque Community School District third-, eighth- and 11th-graders who took the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress this past spring achieved proficiency rates of 58% to 71% in English/language arts and 55% to 69% in math, according to recently released data from Iowa Department of Education.

