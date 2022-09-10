New results from Iowa’s statewide assessment for third- to 11th-graders show that local schools continue to close the gap on COVID-19 pandemic learning loss.
Dubuque Community School District third-, eighth- and 11th-graders who took the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress this past spring achieved proficiency rates of 58% to 71% in English/language arts and 55% to 69% in math, according to recently released data from Iowa Department of Education.
The district’s proficiency rates fell below state averages for all three grades in English/language arts and for third- and 11th-graders in math, while eighth-graders outperformed their peers statewide in math.
However, the proficiency rates of third- and eighth-graders in the district improved from 2021, as did the majority of school districts in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.
School officials said those rising scores are a positive benchmark in measuring students’ academic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
“It’s telling us all of our efforts, specifically at the younger elementary grades, to double down on the things that were missed are working,” said Kelly Simon, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Western Dubuque Community School District. “We’re climbing back to where we were (pre-pandemic), and we’re seeing the scores as such.”
Area proficiency levelsThis year marked the third time Iowa students took the ISASP, which replaced the Iowa Assessments during the 2018-2019 school year. The tests were canceled in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lisa TeBockhorst, Dubuque Community Schools executive director of elementary education, said state officials continue to refine the test, which students now take on a computer after schools had the option to use a paper-and-pencil test during the first year of the rollout.
“We have (three) years of data, and we’re seeing an upward trend,” she said. “That’s really positive. It shows that the school improvement plan and our response to students’ needs is heading in the right direction.”
In the Western Dubuque district, proficiency levels for students in third, eighth and 11th grades ranged from 73% to 86% in English/language arts and 76% to 88% in math, besting state averages.
Among Holy Family Catholic Schools students in those grades, 66% to 92% were proficient in English/language arts and 60% to 84% were proficient in math, meeting or surpassing state averages in all areas except 11th-grade English/language arts.
“It’s a summative assessment that offers a snapshot of how we’re doing overall and helps us make curriculum decisions,” said Lisa Krapfl, Holy Family’s director of curriculum and assessment. “If we have strengths or gaps, we look to see what the assessment is telling us about our curriculum choices.”
Some of the highest proficiency rates in the TH coverage area were in the Maquoketa Valley Community School District, headquartered in Delhi. In that district, third-, eighth- and 11th-grade English/language arts proficiency rates ranged from 84% to 91%, and math proficiency rates ranged from 68% to 98%
Tiersa Frasher, Delhi Elementary School principal and the district’s elementary curriculum director, said teachers work with students before the test to familiarize them with the assessment platform, and staff use statewide assessment data to guide adjustments to curricula and instruction.
“We work really hard to help identify essential standards across all of our instructional areas … and we feel good because the results are telling us that our instruction and our core curriculum is hitting those standards in the way that we hope they would,” Frasher said.
Closing pandemic gaps
In Dubuque Community Schools, the percentage of third-graders proficient in English/language arts jumped by 14 percentage points this year, up to 58%, with third grade math proficiency rising by 3 percentage points to 69%. Western Dubuque third-graders also increased their proficiency rate for English/language arts by 12 percentage points, reaching 73%.
Those numbers might not yet have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but local education officials view the increase as a sign that students continue to recover lost learning.
“We got very used to at least 80% of our kids and beyond being (proficient), and so seeing 73% is still unsettling to us, but knowing that the previous year it was 61% … we’re closing the gap again,” said Simon.
However, the proficiency rate for 11th-graders in both English/language arts and math declined in nearly every local district.
The percentage of Dubuque Community Schools 11th-graders proficient in math dropped from 69% to 55%, while English/language arts rates fell from 75% to 63%.
TeBockhorst said those 11th-graders had the spring of their freshman year cut short due to the pandemic, followed by hybrid learning during their sophomore year. She called those years a “critical” transition time for students, as the academic rigor of classes increases from middle to high school.
“To me, it really speaks to our ongoing efforts to recapture that missed learning and recover from what happened during those pandemic days,” she said. “It’s not surprising, yet it’s something that we pay great attention to. That’s this year’s seniors, so we want to make sure that we’re responding to their needs so they have a successful senior year, are able to graduate and are able to go on to be successful post high school.”
