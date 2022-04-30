It marked a triumphant first for the 186-year-old daily newspaper, nudging out the Des Moines Register and the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The Telegraph Herald was named Newspaper of the Year by the Iowa Newspaper Association during an awards ceremony for its Better Newspaper Contest Thursday night in Des Moines.
Additionally, the TH was distinguished as the top newspaper in the state for general excellence in the contest category that includes all of Iowa's largest daily newspapers. The recognition comes for work done in 2021.
Among the dozens of awards spanning multiple categories, editorial honors included first-place nods for coverage of business, headline writing, use of graphics, video, breaking news story, news feature story, sports story and COVID-19 coverage.
In the category of best slideshow, the TH photo team swept with first-, second- and third-place wins, in addition to placing first for best breaking news photo.
Advertising also received recognition, earning first place honors for best of class advertising and five more first-place wins, including best ad designer.
Here is a look at the complete list of honorees:
General Excellence
First place
Best of Class Advertising
First and second place
Best Editorial Pages
Second place
Best Front Page
Second place
Best Feature Pages
Third place -- Mike Day and Anthony Frenzel
Coverage of Education
Second place -- Allie Hinga
Coverage of Business
First place -- Jeff Montgomery
Total Newspaper Design
Third place
Best Headline Writing
First place
Best Use of Graphics
First place -- Mike Day
Best Video
First place -- Paul Kurutsides.
Third place -- Paul Kurutsides, Mike Day, Dave Kettering.
Best Slideshow
First place -- Steve Gassman.
Second place -- Dave Kettering.
Third place -- Dave Kettering, Steve Gassman.
Best Use of Social Media
Second place
Best Newspaper Marketing
Third place
Best Breaking News Story
First place -- "MLB to return to Field of Dreams," Jeff Montgomery
Best News Feature Story
First place -- "Grandmas for Greg," Bennet Goldstein
Best Sports Story
First place -- "Buddies converge in Dubuque for 7th 'The Cup'," Steve Ortman
Second place -- "The ultimate reward," Tim O'Neill
Best Sports Feature Story
Third place -- "Still swinging for the fences," Danny Miller
Best Series
Second place -- "A Life Remembered," Bennet Goldstein
Third place -- "Stained-glass Church Series," Michelle London
Best Continuing Coverage
Third place -- "MLB comes to eastern Iowa," TH staff
Best COVID-19 Coverage
First place -- Bennet Goldstein
Best News Photo
Second place -- Jessica Reilly
Best Breaking News Photo
First place -- Dave Kettering
Best News Feature Photo
Third place -- Dave Kettering
Best Ad Featuring Grocery, Food & Entertainment
First and third place
Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance or Other Professional Service
First place
Best Ad Featuring Automotive, Boats, Aircraft, Tires, Gasoline, Etc.
Second place
Best Advertising Series or Campaign Featuring Any Service or Merchandise Category
First place
Best Advertising Idea for a Community Promotion or Event
First place
Best Ad Featuring Agriculture
First place
Best Ad Designer
First place -- Jenna Valenti