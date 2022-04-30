It marked a triumphant first for the 186-year-old daily newspaper, nudging out the Des Moines Register and the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The Telegraph Herald was named Newspaper of the Year by the Iowa Newspaper Association during an awards ceremony for its Better Newspaper Contest Thursday night in Des Moines.

Additionally, the TH was distinguished as the top newspaper in the state for general excellence in the contest category that includes all of Iowa's largest daily newspapers. The recognition comes for work done in 2021.

Among the dozens of awards spanning multiple categories, editorial honors included first-place nods for coverage of business, headline writing, use of graphics, video, breaking news story, news feature story, sports story and COVID-19 coverage.

In the category of best slideshow, the TH photo team swept with first-, second- and third-place wins, in addition to placing first for best breaking news photo.

Advertising also received recognition, earning first place honors for best of class advertising and five more first-place wins, including best ad designer.

Here is a look at the complete list of honorees:

General Excellence

First place

Best of Class Advertising

First and second place

Best Editorial Pages

Second place

Best Front Page

Second place 

Best Feature Pages

Third place -- Mike Day and Anthony Frenzel

Coverage of Education

Second place -- Allie Hinga

Coverage of Business

First place -- Jeff Montgomery

Total Newspaper Design

Third place

Best Headline Writing

First place

Best Use of Graphics

First place -- Mike Day

Best Video

First place -- Paul Kurutsides.

Third place -- Paul Kurutsides, Mike Day, Dave Kettering.

Best Slideshow

First place -- Steve Gassman.

Second place -- Dave Kettering.

Third place -- Dave Kettering, Steve Gassman.

Best Use of Social Media

Second place

Best Newspaper Marketing

Third place

Best Breaking News Story

First place -- "MLB to return to Field of Dreams," Jeff Montgomery

Best News Feature Story

First place -- "Grandmas for Greg," Bennet Goldstein

Best Sports Story

First place -- "Buddies converge in Dubuque for 7th 'The Cup'," Steve Ortman

Second place -- "The ultimate reward," Tim O'Neill

Best Sports Feature Story

Third place -- "Still swinging for the fences," Danny Miller

Best Series

Second place -- "A Life Remembered," Bennet Goldstein

Third place -- "Stained-glass Church Series," Michelle London

Best Continuing Coverage

Third place -- "MLB comes to eastern Iowa," TH staff

Best COVID-19 Coverage

First place -- Bennet Goldstein

Best News Photo

Second place -- Jessica Reilly

Best Breaking News Photo

First place -- Dave Kettering

Best News Feature Photo

Third place -- Dave Kettering

Best Ad Featuring Grocery, Food & Entertainment

First and third place

Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance or Other Professional Service

First place

Best Ad Featuring Automotive, Boats, Aircraft, Tires, Gasoline, Etc.

Second place

Best Advertising Series or Campaign Featuring Any Service or Merchandise Category

First place

Best Advertising Idea for a Community Promotion or Event

First place

Best Ad Featuring Agriculture

First place

Best Ad Designer

First place -- Jenna Valenti

