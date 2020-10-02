FENNIMORE, Wis. — A Fennimore man who was one of the last living survivors of the famous USS Indianapolis torpedo attack died earlier this week.
Robert M. “Bob” Witzig, 96, died on Tuesday night at Lancaster Health Services. With his death, seven survivors still are alive, according to the USS Indianapolis Facebook page. His obituary stated that he was the last surviving Wisconsin sailor aboard the ship.
A Livingston High School graduate in 1942, he enlisted the next year in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Indianapolis. He was part of eight battles.
The ship, with 1,195 personnel aboard, delivered enriched uranium and other parts of the atomic bomb “Little Boy” that was later dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945.
Four days after delivering its top-secret cargo, the ship was sunk by Japanese torpedoes on July 30, 1945.
Survivors were stranded in the open ocean with few lifeboats and almost no food or water, enduring severe burns, dehydration and shark attacks.
Of nearly 900 men who went into the Philippine Sea, just 316 survived before being rescued nearly five days later. The death toll of 879 was the largest single disaster at sea in U.S. Navy history.
"Bob was one of the few remaining Indy crew members who had served aboard the ship for an extensive time prior to the sinking and, in recent years, reconnected with other survivors by attending the annual reunions," stated a message on the Indianapolis Facebook page.
Last summer, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest honor, to surviving crew members of the Indianapolis.
Funeral services for Witzig will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.