Dubuque City Council members took the following notable action during their regular meeting on Monday night:
Millwork project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an amendment extending a deadline for work to start on a planned renovation project in the Millwork District.
Background: In 2017, the city entered into a development agreement with Rouse and Dean Foundry Building LLC for the restoration of the building at 990 Washington St., which was constructed between 1872 and 1884. The developer intends to spend $2.8 million on interior and exterior improvements. As part of the agreement, the city will award up to $35,000 in grants.
City documents state the project has been delayed as the developers continue seek financing.
What’s next: The agreement states that construction on the building must begin within 30 days of closing, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 19. The amendment extends the closing date to May 1, 2022.
Housing plan
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for the Dubuque Housing & Community Development Department’s Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan.
Background: The city annually receives Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to improve affordable housing options. As part of the funding, the housing department annually develops a plan for how it intends to use the funds allotted.
The public hearing will allow residents to comment on the proposed plan for fiscal year 2022. Staff estimates the receipt of $1.1 million in CDBG funds, along with $254,192 in income from housing loan repayments to the city. The plan outlines the expenditure of $637,307 on housing development programs, $522,566 on neighborhood and community developments programs and $194,503 on planning and administration.
What’s next: The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 8. Additional information on the proposed plan can be found at tinyurl.com/1e5f29za.
Sewer project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing on a proposal to borrow up to $1.6 million in state revolving funds to cover the planning and design of several projects related to sewer infrastructure.
Background: About $970,000 will go toward a sanitary asset manager master plan, which will allow staff to develop a better understanding of the condition of sanitary sewer assets, highlight future deficiencies and list the financial resources needed to replace assets when deemed necessary, according to city documents.
About $360,000 will go toward the planning and design for system improvements to the Catfish Creek Lift Station and Force Main Project. About $160,000 will be used for the planning and design of sanitary sewer rehabilitation and reconstruction projects for various neighborhoods.
What’s next: The public hearing is set for the council meeting on Feb. 15.