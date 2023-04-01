Local emergency management and municipal officials reported downed power lines and damage to buildings in the wake of storms that passed through the tri-state area Friday evening.

Manchester, Iowa, City Manager Tim Vick said at about 7:15 p.m. that the city was experiencing “significant power outages” and that several electric poles were down near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Iowa 13.

