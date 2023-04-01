Local emergency management and municipal officials reported downed power lines and damage to buildings in the wake of storms that passed through the tri-state area Friday evening.
Manchester, Iowa, City Manager Tim Vick said at about 7:15 p.m. that the city was experiencing “significant power outages” and that several electric poles were down near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Iowa 13.
He noted that certain areas on the south and east edge of town had experienced what looked like potential tornado damage, though no tornadic activity yet had been confirmed.
“We have some houses that have trees that have fallen on them, and we have some accessory buildings that have received damage,” he said. “We are currently trying to work with crews to open up roads. Most are open, but we do have trees on some roads that are down with power lines in them, so we do ask people to be careful when they’re around those downed power lines.”
Rich Kinney, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said reports of a tornado south of Manchester had not been officially confirmed as of Friday evening but that it was “likely” there had been one.
Kinney said multiple tornadoes were reported “all over” his office’s 36-county region.
“We’ll be sending out a lot of survey crews (Saturday),” Kinney said. He said he expected surveying to continue throughout the weekend.
Vick noted that officials were opening a shelter at the community center at the fairgrounds in Manchester, and residents are asked to take photos of damage or debris and submit them to the county’s emergency management department.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said at about 7:30 p.m. that no tornadic activity had been reported in the area.
“We had some high winds, so there’s quite a bit of trees down and wires down yet out in the county, and the rural areas have some outbuildings down,” he said.
Berger said the only major storm damage so far in the City of Dubuque was an apartment complex on Kane Street that reported roof damage.
Kinney said damage around the Dubuque area appeared to be the result of straight-line winds but that officials would need to investigate further.
