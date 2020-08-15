The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cameron M. Gallaher, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of White Street on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
- Emily A. Nelson, 28, of 1455 Main St., Apt. 3,
- was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Thursday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., on charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and fifth-degree theft.
- Casey A. Tucker, 38, of 2140 Clarke Drive, reported criminal mischief causing about $1,600 worth of damage to a door and window at 2529 Queen St. at about 1:10 a.m. Friday.
- Tomi L. Hedley, 25, of 856 Cleveland Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000 from her residence between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
- Michael S. Barchman, 37, of Maquoketa, Iowa, reported criminal mischief causing about $1,230 worth of damage to a vehicle while it was parked in the 2200 block of White Street between 6:45 and 6:55 a.m. Thursday.