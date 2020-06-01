The Iowa Legislature will reconvene on Wednesday, June 3, after a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19.
At the top of its to-do list: building a budget.
Before lawmakers left the Capitol in March, they passed an emergency bill to extend the fiscal year 2020 budget through September, if needed, so the government still could operate if the pandemic kept them apart.
With fiscal year 2021 one month from today, lawmakers will jump into the budget process.
“I’m told we’re already going to be debating within the first few days of session,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, during a recent virtual legislative luncheon with Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s not going to be a slow start.”
BUDGET
The Legislature is constitutionally mandated to pass a balanced budget each year. But, with the havoc the pandemic has wreaked on the economy nationwide, it was unclear how heavy the hit was going to be to Iowa’s coffers.
“The last 11 weeks have been a challenge for Iowans as we have adjusted our lives to keep our families, neighbors and employees safe as the coronavirus pandemic spread,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “This pandemic has been a health crisis and an economic crisis.”
According to the state Revenue Estimating Conference, the revenue projections are not quite as dire as many expected. The conference is made up of three economic experts: one representing the governor, one the Legislature and one the public. By their consensus, projected revenues for fiscal year 2020 fell by $150 million.
For fiscal year 2021 — which begins July 1 — they project a drop of $360 million. That still leaves $7.88 billion to work with.
“It appears that Iowa’s economy has weathered the pandemic better than most of the 50 states, but like this pandemic, there are still many unknowns, and our fiscal picture can change rapidly,” Jochum said. “The good news is we have enough to cover the losses we’ve suffered so far and enough for a status-quo budget.”
One variable is a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections later in the year.
“If something crops up again in the fall, that’s going to scare people and make a difference,” said Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga.
The projections also could be off. As REC members said repeatedly on Friday, “there is no model” to predict how an economy will bounce back from this pandemic. And the public’s representative, David Underwood, projected far lower revenue — by tens of millions of dollars.
All lawmakers agreed that the state’s reserves are about $800 million.
“The good thing is that we’ve put together conservative budgets over the last eight or nine years and have a good cushion,” said Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello.
Jochum said the last time the state dipped into its reserves was during the Great Recession.
Certain areas have been hit harder than others by the pandemic. The Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, the primary source for infrastructure funding, declined by 24%, or $70 million, due to casinos and racetracks being closed.
The Environment First Fund, which provides half of the budget for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, also comes from gaming revenues.
“That’s half of our money, about $42 million,” said Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque. “So what we’re going to do as far as how much we’re going to cut into other funds is going to be a discussion. That’s big chunks of the water-quality initiatives.”
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, said building the budget will take some difficult decisions.
“We’re going to have to find ways to make responsible reductions that will be the least harmful,” he said. “Across the board, look and not try to find it all on one spot. ... It might mean we hold off certain things for future years.”
McKean said he would fight to keep the 2.3% increase in education funding passed earlier in the session and the state’s backfill commitments to local governments.
Koelker warned of overcommitting, given the continuing uncertainty related to the coronavirus.
“We don’t want to have to go back, reallocate and take money away,” she said.
The budgetary process also opens the door for inserting some policy directives.
Isenhart said he intends to propose an amendment to a section of the DNR budget that would block, in code, the kind of water sale to out-of-state customers recently proposed by Pattison Sand Co. and repeatedly rejected by the agency.
“Iowa’s groundwater should not be sold for profit by private companies,” he said. “The DNR has a groundwater protection section in their budget, so we would do it there.”
POLICY MATTERS
When lawmakers departed in March, they did so just ahead of the second funnel — a time when bills from each chamber must be approved by at least one committee in the other chamber. It is a crucial time for all bills not pertaining to taxes or the budget.
“The second funnel will be done June 6,” said Osmundson.
Koelker said she hopes the majority leadership gives the remaining legislation consideration as well.
“I don’t think it’s wise for us to go back and just do a budget,” she said. “We’ve got lots of good policy bills. They deserve our time and attention.”
But the general goal is to get the session wrapped as efficiently as possible, given the pandemic.
“It’s pretty much ‘Build a budget and go home,’” Hein said, regarding what he has heard. “But we will see what committees are going to meet (this week) and, hopefully, wrap the week after.”
If there is an appetite for policy discussions, Hein said he has worked on and pushed a bill for emergency medical services.
“It gives the counties the right to declare EMS as an essential service,” he said. “That allows them to get some money off of property taxes to fund it.”
The bill had widespread support among area lawmakers, including McKean.
“We have seen how incredibly important our first responders are,” he said. “I’d like to see efforts move forward to recognize them as an essential service.”
James said other bills also address immediate needs.
“Protecting our manufactured home residents comes to mind,” she said. “Capping the cost of insulin, funding child care come to mind. There is a lot of need. But we are also in a unique reality right now. It’s going to be a lot of work in a short amount of time. I believe we’re up to the challenge.”
Isenhart pointed out that Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection grant program — a 30-year fund that has created thousands of environmental and outdoor recreation projects statewide — sunsets after 2020, so it needs attention.
“On the policy side, that’s our number one goal, getting that sunset lifted so next year we get there and there’s at least an existing program in place,” he said. “We’re in a mode of ‘How do we keep what we have right now?’”
Koelker, too, mentioned that as a priority.
Jochum pointed out that the 2021 legislative session begins in just more than seven months.
“It’s not like we will have to wait a full year if we don’t get it done,” she said. “Some things will keep. It will be about ‘How long do we really want to be there all together?’”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, did not respond to calls for comment for this story.