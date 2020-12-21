The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- William T. Brewer, Jr., 24, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the area of Jones and Main streets on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Brewer assaulted Sommer M. Nelson, 19, of North Pekin, Ill., at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday in Epworth.
- Jesse K. Oberbroeckling, 39, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Saturday in Peosta on warrants charging two counts of third-degree harassment.
- Rickie A. Roberts, 42, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Saturday at the facility on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Roberts assaulted Deandre D. Becton, 28, also a resident of the facility.
- Robert T. Wunder-Hayes, 27, of 91 N. Algona St., was arrested at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Olde Country Lane on warrants charging third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.
- Megan M. Saul, 37, of 2518 Broadway St., No. 3, reported the theft of items worth $660 between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Sunday from the 100 block of Main Street.
- Linda M. Loney, 43, of 3970 Cora Drive, reported the theft of a washer valued at $800 between Dec. 1 and Saturday from her residence.