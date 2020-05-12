The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jordan M. Gellerstedt, 37, of 1550 Butterfield Drive, Apt. 126, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault while impeding airflow causing injury, obstruction of emergency communications and interference with official acts. Court documents state that he assaulted his boyfriend, Neil G. McGinness, 28, at their residence.
- Tiffany N. Loeffler, 31, of 1155 Walnut St., was arrested at 9:51 p.m. at her residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Timothy P. Deppolder, 47, in the presence of her 12-year-old son.