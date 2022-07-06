CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members are considering having the East Central Intergovernmental Association handle building inspection duties in the city.
The topic was discussed during the council’s recent meeting.
Among the benefits cited for potentially making the move is having certified building inspectors and experts in code providing service. However, these will necessitate higher fees to cover those costs.
“Whether it’s to me as the zoning administrator or to the ECIA staff, part of your commitment to issuing a building permit is that someone knows where their lot line is,” said City Administrator Lisa Kotter. “We don’t say you need to get a survey — just that you know where your pin is.
“Also, right now, our fees aren’t covering our cost even if we were to stay in house and not hire ECIA. The council will need to review fees regardless of whether it’s in house or this is approved.”
Letters were sent to 30 contractors who do business in town prior to the meeting.
Meanwhile, for the past three meetings, council members have discussed how to address an ordinance on the books not currently being enforced regarding water and sewer service.
This ordinance lists the connection fee for a new home as $500 to $1,000, while the current price is $25. Like the building inspection, Kotter said, the current fee levels do not cover the time of professionals ensuring the connections are made correctly, whether they are tapping into a main or a lateral pipe.
Council members still are deliberating whether to alter the existing ordinance or create a new one.
All three discussed items will appear on the agenda at future Council meetings after more information has been gathered.
