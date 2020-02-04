A third person has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $14,000 worth of guitars from a Dubuque music store.
Timothy J. Schlarman, 45, of 37 W. 15th St., No. 3, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on charges of first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Schlarman also was held on an outstanding warrant from Wisconsin charging probation violation.
Last month, authorities arrested Chad R. Julson, 35, and David J. Muntz Jr., 36, neither of whom has a permanent address, on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Julson and Muntz threw a large cinder block through a window at Uncle Ike’s Music & Sound, 4989 Radford Court, on Dec. 31, and took six guitars, worth a total value of about $14,300.
Traffic cameras recorded the men traveling from the store to Schlarman’s residence, where the guitars were located. Schlarman told police who had executed a search warrant that he bought the guitars from Julson and Muntz for $1,500.
However, police said an examination of Julson's cellphone showed that he and Schlarman had a conversation about the burglary before it was committed and later discussed "attempts to destroy evidence."