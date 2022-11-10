Black history survey
Ricki King (top left), of Roots to Branches Genealogy, and City of Dubuque assistant planner Chris Happ Olson discuss what they have discovered in their work on Dubuque’s Black Heritage Survey at the Dubuque Museum of Art on Wednesday

An interactive web tool created by the City of Dubuque in collaboration with genealogists and historians sheds light on a heretofore forgotten history of the city’s Black residents.

Finding Dubuque, a geographic information systems storymap available on the city website, provides a partial snapshot of the history and lives of Black residents from 1830 to 1980, as documented by the city’s ongoing Black Heritage Survey.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

