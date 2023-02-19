A proposed ordinance for automated speed cameras in Dubuque would not issue fines unless vehicles were traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit in most cases.
Fines for traveling 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit would be issued only if the offense occurred in a school or construction zone, and no fines would be issued for vehicles traveling 1 to 5 mph too fast.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday will consider a first reading of the speed camera ordinance and a related city policy, both of which were released publicly on Friday. The ordinance would require approval of three readings to take effect, assuming those readings are not waived, and city officials do not expect them to be. The second and third readings would be held on March 6 and March 20, respectively.
There is no mention, however, about where the cameras would be located or how many would be deployed. City officials would start soliciting proposals from prospective vendors if and when the council fully approves the ordinance.
The installation of speed cameras is being recommended by Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, and City Manager Mike Van Milligen is recommending that council members approve the proposed ordinance. City staff have said the cameras would encourage motorists to drive slower and improve traffic safety, particularly at a time when the police department is struggling to fill more than 10 vacancies.
Earlier this month, council members voted, 5-2, in support of pursuing the proposal, prompting city staff to draft the ordinance.
Reached Friday by the Telegraph Herald, several council members expressed their support for the proposed ordinance.
“Everything I see in there is what I expected to see,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “I think most concerns are being addressed pretty well.”
Some council members expressed uncertainty about or opposition to the ordinance in its current form.
“There’s a lot of things I don’t like,” said Council Member David Resnick. “I don’t think it fits into the Dubuque narrative that we are going to turn Dubuque’s streets into tollways.”
Ordinance details
The speed cameras would detect the speed of vehicles at their locations and alert the city to violations. Dubuque police officers would review those alerts and approve the issuance of any civil citations and fines, which would be sent to the owner of the vehicle.
The proposed ordinance stipulates that vehicles captured by the speed cameras traveling 1 to 5 mph above the speed limit would not be issued a civil citation. Vehicles traveling 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit would not be subject to a fine unless it occurred in a school or construction zone, which would result in a $50 fine.
Any vehicles detected driving 11 mph or more above the speed limit would be issued a civil fine dependent on how high above the speed limit they are traveling, ranging from $100 for 11 to 15 mph over to $200 for 31 mph or more above the limit.
After a vehicle owner receives one citation, all subsequent civil fines would charge an additional $25 more than their equivalent first-offense amount.
Fines also would be increased for speeding violations occurring in construction or school zones.
The highest possible fine outlined in the ordinance is $500 for a vehicle traveling 31 mph or more above the speed limit in a construction or school zone.
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said fines issued based on the speed cameras would be mailed to the owner of the vehicle, even if that person did not drive the vehicle when it was detected speeding.
The ordinance allows residents to challenge automated speed citations. That challenge would be reviewed by a Dubuque police officer, who would determine if it should be rescinded.
If a civil fine is not paid or successfully challenged within 30 days of being issued, the city can file a municipal infraction against the vehicle owner or seek voluntary payment through a written request.
The ordinance stipulates that emergency vehicles, stolen cars and vehicles participating in a funeral procession would be exempted from being issued a fine.
A draft automated speed enforcement policy states that businesses that provide loaner or courtesy vehicles to customers during vehicle service or repair also could request that fines be waived.
The policy also states that the city will create a diversion program, allowing vehicle owners to do community service to forgive 50% of an issued fine’s amount.
City staff have not yet determined how many cameras will be used or where they will be installed, but the policy document states that the city will use crash data, complaints and traffic studies to determine the locations. It also states that revenues from the fines will be allocated toward traffic and public safety initiatives and the City of Dubuque Diversion Program.
Crash data
During the City Council’s meeting on Feb. 6, Jensen advocated for automated speed cameras to curtail excessive speeding in order to reduce the number of crashes in the city.
However, crash data provided by Jensen to council members does not provide a clear picture of how often speed plays a role in Dubuque’s crashes.
The Telegraph Herald was told Friday that Jensen was unable to answer questions for this story due to an “unplanned issue.”
The most recent data provided by Jensen states that from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 2, 2023, there were 1,674 crashes in Dubuque, according to Iowa Department of Transportation. The DOT categorized 804 of those crashes as speed-related. However, the DOT crash database doesn’t specify how those determinations were made.
Additionally, the agency only identified five crashes from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 17, 2023, in which “exceeded authorized speed” was a major cause of the wreck, and only eight crashes listed “exceeded authorized speed” as a driver contributing factor.
In contrast to the DOT totals, Jensen earlier this month reported that of the 1,510 traffic crashes in Dubuque in 2022, 439 were caused by failure to maintain control. He said that category includes crashes caused by speeding, though he could not specify the number of crashes in which speeding was the main factor.
None of the data provides totals for the number of crashes involving vehicles traveling at least 11 mph over the speed limit — the only level that will automatically trigger a fine if the speed cameras are implemented.
When reached by email on Thursday, Jensen stated that while a police officer might list speed as one of multiple causations for a crash in an accident report, police are not always able to determine what role a driver’s speed played.
“I also want to be clear that we cannot tell speed in all cases,” Jensen stated. “First, because people don’t admit it. Second, because to determine speed requires impact analysis and/or skid analysis (which is getting less and less due to anti-lock braking) of the vehicle or taking the black box.”
Some of Jensen’s most recent data also is inconsistent with what he previously provided to council members.
In a memo sent to the council on Feb. 2 proposing the implementation of speed cameras, Jensen wrote, “In 2022, the Dubuque Police Department investigated 1,510 motor vehicle crashes. The five-year average is 1,539. Six of those crashes were fatal car crashes (a 10-year high).”
However, DOT data states that there were four fatal crashes in the city in 2022, resulting in six fatalities. Four fatal crashes would not be a 10-year high for the city, because there were five fatal crashes in 2017.
In his most recent memo to City Council members, dated Thursday, Jensen states the correct number of fatal crashes in 2022 as four.
Jensen also previously stated that fatal crashes have increased in Dubuque over the past 11 years, justifying the need for the cameras, but DOT data shows fatal crashes have remained low in that time span, experiencing spikes last year and in 2017. From 2011 to 2022, the city experienced 25 fatal crashes, a little more than two per year on average, and Jensen has said not all of those crashes were speed related.
City Council response
When reached on Friday, Cavanagh and Council Members Ric Jones and Danny Sprank said they support the proposed ordinance, arguing that it will encourage drivers to slow down while providing a fair fine structure for residents who excessively speed.
“People thought that we would be pegging them for 2 or 3 miles over, but that’s not what is happening here,” Jones said. “I think it shows this is not about money. It’s about safety.”
However, Resnick said he opposes several aspects of the ordinance, arguing that the fees are too steep and that the cameras ultimately go against the character of the city.
He and Council Member Katy Wethal were the two council members to vote earlier this month against pursuing speed cameras.
Wethal said Friday that she wanted to spend more time researching the proposed ordinance before deciding if she will support it.
“I’m not sure where I stand,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of engagement with my constituents. It’s my job to listen and represent their concerns.”
Council Members Laura Roussell and Susan Farber did not respond to messages asking for comment.
