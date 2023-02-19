A proposed ordinance for automated speed cameras in Dubuque would not issue fines unless vehicles were traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit in most cases.

Fines for traveling 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit would be issued only if the offense occurred in a school or construction zone, and no fines would be issued for vehicles traveling 1 to 5 mph too fast.

