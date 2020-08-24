GALENA, Ill. – Blackjack Road will be closed for construction from Girot Hill to Rocky Hill roads beginning today.
The closure will last through Thursday, Aug. 27, according to a press release.
Motorists will be directed along a marked detour route.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
GALENA, Ill. – Blackjack Road will be closed for construction from Girot Hill to Rocky Hill roads beginning today.
The closure will last through Thursday, Aug. 27, according to a press release.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Motorists will be directed along a marked detour route.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town